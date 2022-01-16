Honest (HNST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,609.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1,609.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

