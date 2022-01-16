Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,594,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,413,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 16,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

