Hord Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $7.71 million and $84,760.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00070840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.21 or 0.07626182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.19 or 0.99568900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00069284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

