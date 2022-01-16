Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

