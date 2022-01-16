HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.08.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $462.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $50,177,623 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

