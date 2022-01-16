Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.56 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 13.86 ($0.19). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.19), with a volume of 355,201 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.19) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.97 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.54.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

