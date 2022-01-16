Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.94.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 44.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 124,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,692,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 498,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 645,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 213,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

