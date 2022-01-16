Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

HUT has been the subject of several other reports. raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

