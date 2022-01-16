Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.90 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $204,310.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

