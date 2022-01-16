I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $373.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00320494 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,347,483 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.