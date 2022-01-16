Idle Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $90,070.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.19 or 0.07736495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.66 or 0.99594688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,644,237 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

