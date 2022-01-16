iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

