Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32.05 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $828.04 or 0.01933094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $532.34 million and $32.05 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars.

