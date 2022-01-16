iMe Lab (LIME) Hits Market Cap of $9.67 Million

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $9.67 million and $1.11 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.