ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.69% of ImmunoGen worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 126,607 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.