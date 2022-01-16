Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 589.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 1,580,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.