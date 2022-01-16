IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

