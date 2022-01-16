IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 186.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 158.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139,775 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.48 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

