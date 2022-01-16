IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3,040,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

