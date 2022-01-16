IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 138,188 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.