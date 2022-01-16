IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,699.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,772.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

