IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

