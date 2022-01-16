IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.78 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

