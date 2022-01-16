Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.

INFY opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

