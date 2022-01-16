Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.97.
INFY opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
