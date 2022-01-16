Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

