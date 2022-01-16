Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.
INO stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
Read More: Special Dividends
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.