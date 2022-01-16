Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 22,059 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

