Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $266,860.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20.

DBX stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

