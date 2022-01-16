Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $312,750.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

