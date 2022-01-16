Inspire Investing LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $98.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

