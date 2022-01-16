Inspire Investing LLC Invests $234,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC opened at $165.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In related news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

