Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $167.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.96 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

