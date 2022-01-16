Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.