Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

ATI stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

