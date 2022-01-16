Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.00.

INSP opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 109,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.