Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $156.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.78 and a 200-day moving average of $155.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.