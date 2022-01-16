Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.47.

