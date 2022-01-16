Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,679 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.7% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,362,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 325,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.