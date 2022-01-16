Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

