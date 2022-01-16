Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $59,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. Intapp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

