Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 797,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

