Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intellipharmaceutics International stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

