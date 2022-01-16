Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

