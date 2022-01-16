International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,992,000 after buying an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

