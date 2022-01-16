Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill bought 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VBF opened at $18.92 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

