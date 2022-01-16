Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 14,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,362,000.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.