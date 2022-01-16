Investors Buy High Volume of iShares S&P 500 ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,317 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 949% compared to the average daily volume of 1,079 put options.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

