IoTeX Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $67.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00348785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

