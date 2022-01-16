IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.