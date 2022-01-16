iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

IRTC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

